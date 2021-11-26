Thomas Edward Taylor, Sr., “Eddie”, 81, passed away on November 24, 2021. He was the son of the late, Lena P. Taylor and Jessie Edward Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Jean Taylor Drake. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan S. Taylor of Emporia, VA., brother, Earl Taylor (Barbara) of Emporia, VA., daughter, Amy Taylor Dianis (Walter) of Emporia, VA., son, Thomas “Jonny” E. Taylor, Jr. (Stacy), of Emporia, Va., grandchildren, Dustin Jake Taylor (Kailey), Morgan Elizabeth Dianis, Daniel Taylor Dianis, Drake Parker Taylor, Hunter Allie Taylor, great-granddaughter, Makenzie Taylor, god child, Allison Fetko Jones, brother-in-law, Harvey Smith (Pat), niece, Karen Drake Reidy, nephew, Robbie Drake.
Eddie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was the manager of Harding Grizzard Auto Parts, he retired from the VA Dept. of Corrections, he also served in the United States Navy.
A Visitation will be held at Echols Funeral Home on Sunday, November 28, 2021, starting at 1:00 P.M.
A funeral procession will follow the visitation to Emporia Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Bob Pipkin officiating.
Online Condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
