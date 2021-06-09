Mrs. Martha Purnell Byrd, 84, of Emporia, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry F. Byrd and brothers, Jerry Martin Purnell, Swanson Purnell and Ira Poteat Purnell.
Mrs. Byrd was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She had a strong work ethic and had worked at Dan River Mills in Danville before settling in Emporia where she worked at several jobs before using her home as a base for a thrift store selling home furnishings.
Mrs. Byrd is survived by her son, Harry F. Byrd, Jr. (Tane Watson Byrd); grandson, William 'Will' Watson Byrd; brothers, John Allen Purnell of San Antonio, TX, Ollie Keith Purnell (Emily) of Roxboro, NC, Ricky Gwynn Purnell of Elgin, SC, and Pete Preston Purnell of Blanche, NC; sister, Clara Jean Purnell of Tight Squeeze, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, Virginia where the funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11. Entombment will follow at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Faith Baptist Church, 951 W. Atlantic St. , Emporia, Virginia 23847.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
