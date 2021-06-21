Tamera “Tammy” Newsome Jarratt, 52, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Tammy was born August 18, 1968, in Emporia, Virginia. She graduated from Greensville County High School in 1986. She continued her education at Halifax Community College where she earned an associate degree in Business.
Later, she pursued her interest in the dental field and received her Dental Assistant certification. She spent most of her career as a Dental Assistant and Dental Coordinator within the Virginia Department of Corrections to include Greensville Correctional Center, Lawrenceville Correctional Center, and most recently, Sussex II State Prison.
Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie Padgett, and Thomas P. Newsome.
She is survived by her loving children; Brooklyn N. Jarratt of Urbanna, Kayla L. Jarratt, and Austin C. Jarratt, both of Emporia; four grandchildren; Lailah and Rilee Baylor, of Urbanna, and Dakota and Daxton Ferguson, of Emporia. She will also be remembered by her aunts, uncle, cousins, coworkers, and friends.
Family will receive friends at Echols Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with a graveside following at 2:30 PM at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
