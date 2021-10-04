Madeline Marie Barnes passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents on September 28, 2021 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She was born at 7:51 am and went to her heavenly home shortly thereafter.
Madeline is the precious daughter of Edward and Sara Barnes, and beloved baby sister of Cooper and Emma of Smithfield, VA. During her brief visit here on Earth, she was held close and loved on by her parents and siblings, read a special book by her big brother, and baptized by Rev. Dan Elmore. She is greatly loved by her family, and will live on in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Madeline is survived by her maternal grandparents, Don and Sandy Spengeman, of Franklin, VA; paternal grandparents, Collins and Denise Barnes, of Smithfield, VA; aunts and uncles, Jeremy Spengeman, Justin Spengeman, Susan Spengeman, Josh and Jen Barnes, Ethan and Kaitlyn Barnes, and Jeremy Barnes. She is also survived by many cousins, great aunts, and great uncles.
Edward and Sara would like to give special thanks to their social worker, Abby, with Edmarc Hospice for Children, and the physicians and nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and EVMS Maternal Fetal Medicine who showed them such compassionate care. They are also so grateful to Trinity United Methodist Church, their family, and friends for all the love and support they have received during this difficult time.
Funeral service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm followed by a private graveside service at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Smithfield, VA. The family requests that COVID precautions are taken and masks are worn when inside the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Madeline’s memory to Edmarc Hospice for Children in Portsmouth, VA. www.edmarc.org
“Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’ “ Matthew 19:14.
Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Arrangements: Sunday, October 3, 2021 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, Smithfield, VA.
