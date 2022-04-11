Kenneth Ray Day, 49, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Kenneth was born September 2, 1972, in Durham, NC to James Parnell Day and Catherine Carpenter Turner. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and great grandparents on both sides.
Kenneth is survived by his parents, Jimmy Day (Debbie) and Cathy Turner (Dan); his children, David Day, Jacob Day and Catherine Day and their mother, April Day; Uncles, Scott Carpenter (Sonya), Buzz Carpenter (Ann); Aunt, Linda Theile; Cousins, Kristen Carpenter, Larry Mayton, Jeff Mayton and Mark Mayton.
Ken’s love of people and the outdoors took him on many adventures. Starting when he was a boy traveling with his parents and grandparent across the US to visit his great-grandparents in Oklahoma. Even at a young age he showed a tenderness and concern for others. From his mission trip to Haiti at 14 years old to help build an orphanage, to later as an adult traveling to El Salvador where the children gravitated towards him, Ken could make them smile. He loved hiking all over the AT, sleeping in his hammock in 15degree weather, standing on the top of the mountain, along with camping, bonfires and cookouts with family and friends where he was The Grill Master. Ken could make a mean cinnamon bun on the campfire. The beach was his “Happy Place” where he could rest and let the pressures of life go.
Now as Ken stands before his Heavenly Father, who said in Matt 11:29-30 “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest…” he is at peace. Ken loved his family and friends and will forever be missed.
Services will be a private family gathering at Ken’s “Happy Place”, Nags Head, NC Oregon Inlet Beach.
Online condolences may be sent to www.hockadayfs.com.
