Fred Ray Brewer, 87, of Littleton passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home.
Fred was born September 8, 1934, in Emporia, VA to the late John Vernon Brewer and Maggie Owens Brewer. He was also preceded in death by his son, Brett Anthony Brewer; his brothers, Vernon, Donald and Lunsford Brewer; his sister, Helen B. Scott; his special grandson-in-law, Christopher Scott Ferrell.
Fred was a member of Quankie Baptist Church for sixteen years where he served as a Deacon, Assistant Sunday School Superintendent and sang in the choir. He was also a member of Enterprise Baptist Church for the last four years. He was employed by Halifax Paper Company and then he moved to Greenville, SC where he retired from Lowe’s Building Supply. Fred was a disabled veteran and he served in the Virginia National Guard Army Reserve Unit. Fred received special care and respect from his palliative care unit at the Durham VA Hospital. Fred chose to spend his last days at home that he loved so much. He was a quiet, humble, kind and giving person. He loved his Lord and enjoyed his church. Fred believed in sharing his love by passing out pamphlets to others. He always helped anyone he knew that needed help. Fred was a friend to all and a devoted Christian. Fred loved his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He shared his love for all of God’s creatures and creations. Fred was a former baseball player who loved sports and taught all he could about baseball and football to the grandchildren. He was their best fan at all of their games and activities. Fred enjoyed the front porch swing with the grandchildren watching the boats on the lake. In earlier years he enjoyed flying with his late son Brett, who was a pilot. Fred was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Fred is survived by his wife, Frances Ferrell Floyd Brewer, his daughter, Diane B. Roller; his devoted family and caregivers by marriage, Chris and Tammie Ferrell and Devan and Kennan Ferrell; and a special granddaughter, Ashley Brooks; Laura Brogden; his grandchildren, Caitlin Roller, Kasi Lassiter, Heather Bailey, Troy Ferrell; fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family would also like to thank his devoted nurses, Nancy Jo Williams, Chavon Cole, Linda Poythress, Lisa Sykes and Theresa Brown for their expert and devoted care and the Warren County Rescue Squad for their kindness and care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Enterprise Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Snead officiating. Burial will follow in Quankie Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from10:00 – 10:45 A.M. at the church prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.hockadayfs.com.
