Roger H. Kitchen, 87, died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home in Yale, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Retha Kitchen; three sisters, Marilyn Vick, Adelaide Harrup and Audrey Coppedge and a brother, Sam Kitchen.
Mr. Kitchen is survived by his son, Keith Kitchen (Julie); three grandsons, Chris, Connor and Ryan Kitchen; two brothers, Charles Kitchen (Nettie Lou) and Emerson Kitchen; sister-in-law, Carol Kitchen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, Yale, VA on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11 am. Visitation to follow in the fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, c/o Nagha Dunn, 17262 Courthouse Rd, Yale, VA 23897.
