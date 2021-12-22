Donald Ray Jones began his earthly pilgrimage on Sunday, October 15, 1967 in Emporia, Virginia to the parentage of Doresa Jones and the late Robert Lee Daughtry, Sr. He entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 while in the care of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Survivors include: his wife, Jennifer, his mother, Doresa Jones; his children, Donavan Hicks (Nicole), and Donica and Donisha Jones; his grandchildren, Paisley, Emsley, and Aubrey Hicks; his stepchildren; Dayvon, Latoya, Wayne, Delevonte and Denisha Meade; his sisters, Linda Peebles (Andy); Dorothy, Louise, Vivian, and Ruby; his brothers, Roy Daughtry (Florence) and Chandler Bullock; aunts, Rosa Chandler (Douglas, Sr.), Alma Branch (James), Carolyn Owens, Mary Robertson, Jane Wyche and Mable Owens; his uncles, John Robertson, Joseph Robertson, Ronald Robertson (Eva Mae) and Eugene Owens; his great-uncle, Thomas Jones; a loving sister-in-law, Pastor Penica Procise; friends, Anthony White and Charles “Plutty” Reed; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. was entrusted with the arrangements, where funeral services were held at 1 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, with Rev. Dr. Pamela Lee, delivering words of comfort. He was laid the rest in the Daughtry Family Cemetery, Jarratt, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
