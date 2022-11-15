6/9/1932 - 11/11/2022
Barbara Jones Walker, age 90, of Emporia, Virginia went to be with her heavenly Father on Friday morning, November 11 in the year of our Lord, 2022. Barbara loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, above all and served Him faithfully all her life.
Barbara was born on June 9, 1932 to William Walton and Nannie Gladys Jones in Richmond, Virginia. While growing up Barbara was a member of Battery Park Christian Church in Richmond, VA. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and was valedictorian of the class of 1950.
She then attended Westhampton College for one year before transferring to Lynchburg College (LC). In 1954 she graduated magna cum laude and as valedictorian with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Education. While at LC she was listed in Who’s Who of American Colleges and inducted into Phi Kappa Phi. In 2002 she received LC’s Thomas Gibson Hobbs Memorial Award for meritorious service to church, mankind, and her alma mater.
Barbara met the love of her life, Thomas Andrew Walker, while at Lynchburg College. In 1955, they were married. After graduating from Lynchburg College, she worked as a social worker for the City of Richmond for several years. She then began her greatest calling as a beloved mother and homemaker faithfully serving her family for the remainder of her life.
Barbara was an active member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Emporia, Virginia where she was a Sunday school teacher for 27 years. She also served as a children’s work coordinator, chairman of the Administrative council, worship chairman and a trustee at various times. She was active with the United Methodist Women (UMW) serving as president numerous times. She was president of the Petersburg district UMW from 1984 to 1986, and she served on the Petersburg District Committee on Ordained Ministry for 24 years. She also served as a delegate from the Petersburg District to the Virginia United Methodist annual Conference for 25 years.
Barbara was involved in her community. She served as a Cub Scout Den Leader. She was an active member of the Riparian Women’s Club for many years and a member of their Garden Club. For many years she volunteered with the Hospital Auxiliary and was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary of which she was the president at one time.
Barbara also enjoyed square dancing, crafting, and quilting. She was a member of the Meherrin Piecemaker Quilt Guild in Emporia.
Barbara and her husband Tom received the Spirit of Giving Award in 2010 for their contributions to The United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), Lynchburg College, Greensville Memorial Hospital (now the Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center), and the Virginia United Methodist Assembly Center at Blackstone. Her passion, commitment, and devotion to serving others has been exemplary.
Last, but not least, Barbara was an avid Duke University Blue Devil fan and enjoyed attending basketball and football games for many years. Barbara and Tom were charter life members of the Iron Dukes which supports the Duke University athletic programs.
Barbara was predeceased by her father, mother, and sister, Evelyn Mae Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, of 67 years, her three children, Virginia Walker Castillejo and husband, Alvaro, of Lewisville, NC, Susan Walker Holliday and husband Dallas, of Winterville, NC, and Stephen Walker and wife, Linda, of Elkin, NC. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jordan Thomas Castillejo and wife Elicia, of Greensboro, NC, Stephen Christian Castillejo and wife, Brittany, of Lewisville, NC, Leigh-Ana Castillejo Garrigues and husband, Jonathan, of Mount Pleasant, NC, Jonathan Walker and wife, Sarah, of King, NC, and Camille Walker of Elkin, NC. She also leaves behind six great grandchildren, Shamgar Joshua, Shekinah Gloria, and Emerald Peace Castillejo of Greensboro, NC, Bella Grace and Leighton Jude Castillejo of Lewisville, NC and Madeline Faith Walker of King, NC.
The family will be receiving visitors at the Main Street United Methodist Church, 500 South Main Street, Emporia, VA on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10 am until 11:45 am with service to follow at noon. Interment will take place following the service. A reception at the Main Street United Methodist Church will be held following interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either The Gideons, Emporia Camp, P.O. Box 105, Emporia, VA 23847, OR The United Methodist Family Services, 3900 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230. Both are organizations which Tom and Barbara devoted their life to supporting.
