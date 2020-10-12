Phyllis Doyle Weaver, 91, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness.

She was the daughter of the late Johnny Swanson and Lila Williams Doyle. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wylie Edward Weaver; her brother, Johnny Swanson Doyle, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Jeannette M. Doyle, Shirley Doyle, Frances Doyle, Marie Doyle; and brother-in-law, T.J. Allen.

Phyllis is survived by her devoted husband of sixty years, Graham Weaver; son, Tim Weaver (Kim); grandchildren, Brad Weaver (Deb), Brooke Morefield (Corey); great-granddaughters, Blair Elmore and Peighton Weaver; sister, Judy Allen; brothers, Roy E. Doyle, William Neal Doyle, Tommy Gene Doyle.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Greensville Memorial Cemetery starting at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Larry Grizzard officiating.

The family expresses sincere thanks to Hospice of Virginia and to special caregivers, Joyce Lynch and Erica Robinson.

Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com