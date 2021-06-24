GEORGE WASHINGTON IRVING ROBINSON, 95, of Emporia, Virginia departed his earthly life on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Emporia, Virginia.
Uncle George or ‘Bruh’, as he was affectionately called by his family, was the 2nd child born on March 6, 1926 and raised in Emporia by the late Walter T. and Gracie E. Robinson.
Uncle George is preceded in death by his parents, Walter T. and Gracie E. Robinson, sister Martha Leola Robinson, and brothers Walter Elliott, William Daniel and Carl Lowell Robinson, Sr. and nephew, Carl Lowell Robinson, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, five devoted and loving nieces, Cynthia Robinson (Clifton Meadows) of Clinton, Maryland; Kimberly Harris (Michael) of Emporia, Virginia; Grace Patron (Robert) of Midlothian, Virginia; Doris Robinson of Richmond, Virginia and Crystal Robinson of Lynchburg, Virginia; numerous great- and great-great nieces and great- and great-great nephews.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. located at 568 Halifax Street, Has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Robinson, will lie in repose from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021; followed by graveside services at 12 Noon at the Robinson Family Cemetery, Belfield Road - Emporia, VA, with Rev. Dr. James Elliott, Jr. officiating.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.