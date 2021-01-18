Eddie Williams, age 81 went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 15, 2021 .
Eddie was raised on the family farm in Skippers, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Rachel Williams; sisters, Barbara Little and Dottie Williams; brothers, Billy Williams (Wimp), twin brother Freddie Williams, and the Rev Kenneth W. Williams, Sr.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife Jo Ann, son Trent Williams (Dawn) of Bluefield, daughter Tracy Williams of Jarratt, grandchildren Taylor Williams of Davenport, FL, and Jared Williams of Radford, who were his pride and joy. Eddie is survived by his sisters in law, Shirley Williams of Newsoms, Sue Ivey (Rick) of Williamsburg, Sherry Ferguson (Mike) of Emporia, Donna Pulley of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Ann Marie Taylor of Stony Creek, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful friends, and his church family.
Eddie’s life was enriched by his love for his wife Jo Ann, their children and grandchildren, his Christian faith, support of his church, and his successful business, Cross Exterminating, Inc.
He married the love of his life, Jo Ann Taylor on his birthday in 1967. In 1970 they bought Cross Exterminating Inc. Eddie was the President & Owner/Operator, and Jo Ann was the Secretary/Treasurer for over 30 years until he retired in 2001. In his younger days Eddie loved to hunt, fish and play softball. Eddie was one of the founding members of Meherrin Bass Masters, and a former member of the Emporia Jaycees, Brink Ruritan Club, and Brink Hunt Club. Most of all he loved serving his church, Forest Hill Baptist, as a Trustee, Deacon, Sunday School Supt., Building and Grounds Committee, and the Cemetery Committee. Some of his happiest days in retirement were spent cutting the grass and tending the grounds at the church and parsonage. Eddie was a master at finding discarded riding lawnmowers and making them new again.
A Celebration of Eddie’s life will be held at Forest Hill Baptist Church, Skippers at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Forest Hill Baptist Church c/o Anita Wong Treasurer, 35 Hilltop Lane, Skippers, VA 23879, Greensville Rescue Squad, 513 South Main St, Emporia, VA 23847, or Greensville Fire Department, 209 Halifax St, Emporia, VA 23847. Cremation Society of Virginia is serving the Williams family.
