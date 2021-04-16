Mr. Lee Andrew Tucker, Jr., age 61, of Newport News, and a native of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, March 31, 2021; while in the care of Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Medical Center, Newport News, Virginia.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements where Mr. Tucker will lie in repose from 2 to 5 PM on Friday, April 16 and 10 to 11 AM on Saturday, April 17, followed by funeral services at 11AM in the chapel. He will be laid to rest with military honors in the Robinson Cemetery, Skippers, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
