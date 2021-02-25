Emporia, VA - Walter Howard Woodley, son of Ethel Peebles and the late Italy U. Woodley, began his journey through life on Friday, July 4, 1941, in Southampton County, Virginia.
Early Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021; while surrounded by his loving family, Walter slipped away peacefully, to spend eternity with the Lord.
Survivors include: his loving wife for over 40 years, Queen; his daughter, Crystal both of Emporia, Virginia; his beloved mother, Ethel of Boykins, Virginia; four sisters, Liz of Richmond, Virginia, Otelia of Brooklyn, New York, Helen of Gates, North Carolina and Nancy of Boykins, Virginia; five brothers, Courtney of Franklin, Virginia, James of Boykins, Virginia, Alexander of Norfolk, Virginia, Richard of Newsoms, Virginia and Joseph of Richmond, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
