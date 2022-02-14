Mary Ruth Holmes, was born in Emporia, Virginia on Saturday, April 15, 1939 to the late Edward Dunn and Nellie Barnes.
Mary was educated in the Greensville County School System. She graduated from E.W. Wyatt High School, where she flourished in art and music. Mary accepted Christ and united in Christian Fellowship with the Royal Baptist Church of Emporia, Virginia, during her youth, where she sang and played piano.
On Tuesday, February 8, 2022; while in the care of Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia; God lifted Mary Ruth Holmes from this world of sin, sorrow and pain, to a place of peace and sweet eternal rest.
Treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of: two children, Jimmie Holmes, III of Newport News, Virginia and Julie Holmes of Petersburg, Virginia; six grandchildren, Jacqueline Holmes of Emporia, Virginia, Patrice Slay of Salina, Kansas, Clinton Holmes (Amber) of Victorville, Cindy Kelly (Quinton), Anita Holmes and Sheena Evans (Anthony) all of Petersburg, Virginia, California; nineteen great-grandchildren; six great, great-grandchildren; devoted friends, Alease Parker of Maryland and Cynthia Stephens of Petersburg, Virginia; a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangement, where Mrs. Holmes will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at New Hope Worship Center, 337 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia with Bishop Dennis Dunn, officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
