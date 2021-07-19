Pastor James Perry Barnes, age 79, of Portsmouth, Virginia and native of Emporia, Virginia, answered God’s call from earthly labor unto eternal rest on Thursday, July 1, 2021; while in the care of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, Virginia.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where a visitation will be held 5 to 7 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.