Richard C. Franklin, Jr., or Rick as most knew him, passed away at MCV Hospital on June 15, 2022 after a brief illness. Born to the late Richard C. Franklin, Sr. and Lottie Livingston on Nov. 24, 1950, he is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Suzanne as well as his two children, Chrystie Kesler (Billy) of Raleigh and Brad Franklin (Erin) of Richmond. He is also survived by four grandchildren—Jack, Ben, Henry, and Abigail—who will miss their Grampy dearly.
A 1969 graduate of Greensville County High School, he spent a number of years as a radio DJ and news reporter for WEVA in Emporia before going to work as a congressional aide in the then Fourth District for both the late Norman Sisisky and later Randy Forbes. He would end up serving the people of southside Virginia for nearly 30 years, spanning two different Congressmen and two different political parties. During that same time he also served as the decades-long president of the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association, where he spearheaded the design and ultimate creation of the Meherrin River Park Complex, and also as executive director of the Emporia-Greensville Airport Commission, where he helped bring in numerous grants and upgrades to the Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport. A longtime pilot, he was recently named to the commission after having previously served on the Virginia Board of Aviation.
Following his retirement from the federal government in 2012, he devoted his newly found free time to following his calling as a pastor in the United Methodist Church, where he served and led a number of churches including his home church, Monumental United Methodist, until the time of his passing. Over the years, he was involved in numerous civic groups, including the Emporia Jaycees and the local YMCA Board of Directors, playing a vital role in helping the organization set down roots in Emporia in the early 2000s.
The family will welcome friends at their home in Emporia from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 17. The funeral will be held at Monumental United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 18 at 4 p.m. Internment will follow at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Monumental United Methodist Church in his memory.
