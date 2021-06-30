William “Billy” Grimes Rogerson, 78, passed away on June 28, 2021. He was a member of Main Street Baptist Church and belonged to the American Legion Group. Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. Rogerson, Sr., Glenn Dora Grimes Rogerson, brother, James L. Rogerson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Rogerson, sons, Shaun Rogerson (Stephanie), Paul Rogerson (Teri), William Beighley, brother, Joseph Rogerson, Jr., sister, Elizabeth R. Bryant, granddaughter, Lily Rogerson, great-grandson, Matthew Kiser, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Echols Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 6:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
A funeral service will take place at Echols Funeral Home, Thursday, July 1, 2021, starting at 11:00 P.M. with interment to follow at Emporia Cemetery. Dr. Rick Hurst and Rev. Dave Roberts will be officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.