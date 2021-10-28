Rodney Daren Wilkins, was born September 22, 1969 in Emporia, Virginia to Raymond Vernon Wilkins and the late Bernice Lazine Epps-Burnett.
Rodney was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Lazine Epps-Burnett; his stepfather, Michael Reddick Burnett; his little brother, Michael Edward Burnett; and his ex-wife, Mary Landry.
He is lovingly survived by: his son, Rodney Daren Wilkins, Jr.; his step-daughter, Porsha Lewis; his father, Raymond Vernon Wilkins; his sister, Tracy Melissa Wilkins; two nieces, Daija Lazine Wilkins and Mya Danielle Jones; one nephew, Maquan Daren Wilkins; five aunts; one uncle; and a host of cousins and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street- Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
