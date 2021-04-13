Dr. John H. Pruett of Champaign, Illinois, died Friday, April 9, at Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana, Illinois, after a 17-month battle with cancer.
He was born June 3, 1947, to Anne Weaver Pruett and H. Cato Pruett in Richmond, Virginia. He grew up in Emporia, Virginia, graduated from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and from Princeton University, where he earned a Ph.D. in history at the age of 25 after spending a year in England doing dissertation research. Dr. Pruett taught in the Department of History at the University of Illinois, Urbana, from 1973 until his retirement in 2002. He is the author of The Parish Clergy under the Later Stuarts: The Leicestershire Experience and several articles. He won recognition for excellence in teaching while at the University of Illinois. His dedication to teaching and his facility as a story teller was evident in the popularity of his lectures in American history. He will be sorely missed by his friends and former students, many of whom remained in contact with him well after leaving the university.
He is survived by a sister, Lane Jacobsen, in Ft. Worth, Texas. Arrangements are with Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, Illinois. No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or the Emporia Greensville Humane Society.
