Wayne Carlton Link, March 11, 1950 – March2, 2022. A lifelong resident of Brunswick County, Wayne Carlton Link, 71, of Freeman passed away peacefully on March 2, 2022 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, William Carlton Link. Survivors include his wife, Terri; stepsons, Heath and Brian; sons, Chris and Jonathan; his mother, Estelle Link; twin sister Linda; brother Tommy (Linda); sister, Melissa Boucher (Mike); brother, Marty as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and step grandchildren. Wayne, who was retired from Vulcan Materials, will be most remembered for his singing and playing drums every Saturday night at Club 301 in Emporia for over 40 years. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
