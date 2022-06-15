Mr. Antonio O'Neal Hicks, age 44, of Newport News, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Friday, June 10, 2022; while in the care of Mary Immaculate Hospital, Newport News, Virginia.
Survivors include: his children, children; Dejah Kerns, Jesaun Bynum, Rahieem Hicks, Antonio Latee and Jaelyn Hicks; his loving and devoted mother, Shirley Ann Hicks Scott; his father Randolph Scott; two brothers, Shaun Hicks (Paulette) and Bryant Hicks Sr., two sisters, LaShawn Lee ( Rev. Corey Lee, Sr.) and Monica Taylor, nephews, Bryant Hicks, Jr., Tyrick Rawlings, Taquan Hicks and Corey Lee, Jr.; nieces, Alniesha Tanksley, Tamia Hill, Bri'Anna Hicks, Teonna Anderson, Shawnta Hicks and Zenobia Hicks; great-nieces and nephews, Ammie Williams, Journey Worrell, Ja'khi and Jah'Mier Ruffin; two God sisters, Malana Hicks and Shanell Moss; a very special, aunt whom he adored, Gloria 'Aunt Moon' Vincent; a host of great-aunts and uncles, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Hicks will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022.
