Ricky R. Mason, son of the late Wesley Mason and Annie Mae Hicks Mason, was born on March 25, 1959.
On Saturday, June 11, 2022, our dear loved one peacefully departed this earthly life, while in the care of Accordius Health of Emporia, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Willis and Roxie Mason and Robert and Susie Ethel Hicks; three brothers, Wesley Jr, Charles and Alvin Mason; one sister, Dorothy Seaborn; a niece, Tracy Mason Wells; one great-niece, Raven Mason; two great great-nieces, Mariyana and Mariyah Williams and a cousin, Albert ‘Slick’ Hicks.
Survivors include: his siblings, Peggy L. Mitchell, Roger L Mason, Doris Mason and Rita Trisvan all of Jarratt, Virginia, Jerry Mason (Donna) of Littleton, North Carolina and Wayne Johnson (Deidra) of Chesterfield, Virginia; his beloved aunt, Maebelle Hicks of New Castle, Delaware; two lifelong devoted friends, Tuesday Briggs of Jarratt, Virginia and Marie Adair Hicks of Wilmington, Delaware; a devoted cousin, who wishes to remain anonymous; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Mason will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022.
A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held at10 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Hassadiah Baptist Church Cemetery Jarratt, Virginia.
Memories and condolence may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
