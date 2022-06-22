Boykins – Evelyn Beatty Ford, 86, widow of Herbert Hunter Ford, Jr., passed away at home June 19, 2022 with her daughter and son at her bedside. She was born on March 24, 1936 in Greensville County to the late Edward Eugene Beatty and Annie Lena Rogester Beatty. She was also predeceased by her brother Marvin Eugene Beatty, her younger sister Betty Jane Moore and her twin sister Shirley Beatty Connell.
Evelyn was a member of Boykins United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are a son Bruce Lassiter Ford and his wife Susan of Chesterfield; a daughter, Yvette Ford Smith of Boykins; three grandchildren, John Daniel Smith IV, James Hunter Ford, and Katherine Rae Ford; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Beechwood Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Cox and Mr. Mickey Beatty officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7PM Tuesday, June 21 in Boykins United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall and suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Childrens Hospital of Kings Daughters, P. O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.