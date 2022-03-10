Cleveland Doyle Turner, Sr. passed away suddenly on March 5.
A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he devoted his life to providing for his family. Born and raised in Greensville County, he enlisted in the United States Army after high school and served his country with honor during the Vietnam War. A proud alumnus and faithful fan of Old Dominion University, he was the first in his family to earn a college degree. He recently retired as Chief Financial Officer of EF Motorsports, where he worked for over two decades.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Betty; three children, Cleveland Jr., better known as Chris (Danica) of Fredericksburg, Justin (Brooke) of Babylon, NY, and Lauren McDonald (Clay) of Richmond; two granddaughters, Kayleigh Turner and Reagan Turner; three siblings, Bernard (Bertha Rae) Turner and Jimmy (Marty) Turner, both of Skippers, and Diane (Jimmy) Huskey of Emporia; a sister-in-law law, Lib Turner; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and neighbors--all of whom he loved dearly and for whom he would do anything. He was predeceased by his parents, Raniel and Katie, and siblings Lewis, Lucille, and Bobbie Dean.
The family will welcome relatives and friends at Echols Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 6-8pm.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 10, 2022, 2pm at Echols Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Old Dominion University’s general scholarship fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
