Emporia, Virginia - Mrs. Josephine Goodwyn Warren, age 99, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Saturday, September 18, 2021; while in the care of Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia, Virginia.
Josephine was born on February 3, 1922 in Greensville County, Virginia to the parentage of the late Joe Sandy Goodwyn and Queenie Mae Harrison Foster.
Survivors include: three children, Suzette S. Ivy (James) of Bryantown,
Maryland, Elder Stanley D. Smith (Carolyn) of LaCrosse, Virginia and Eddie W. Warren, II of Emporia, Virginia; brother, Robert Ingram of Severn, Maryland; 23 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; a host nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Warren will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Viewing will commence on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9:30 to 11:30. Graveside Services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Relatives and friends will assemble at the funeral home by 11 AM on the day of the service, for the processional to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
