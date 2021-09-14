Our dearly beloved Mrs. Katherine Simmons Short, affectionally known as “Kitten” was born April 16, 1924, departed for her heavenly journey on September 8, 2021. She is a native of Sussex County. Katherine is the daughter of the late Frank Simmons and Lula Simmons. She was preceded in death by her husband the late Rev. David A. Short of Jarratt, Va. Their union produced four loving children, two daughters preceding in death Rev. Peggy Short and Deborah Short. To keep her memories, Katherine leaves one son, Ira E. Short (Yvonne) and one daughter, Gail Carter. She has six (6) beautiful granchildren Gerry Short, Terry Kush, Rev. Karen Short-Jones, Sedarous Carter (Monica), Arnechia Washington (Harrison) and Shade’ Short. Twelve (12) wonderful Great-Grandchildren Mekonnen, Maryam and Meru Kush; Raequan, Ania, and Chance; Kierra and Damera Jones; Jaidah Daniels, Harrison Washington Jr., and August Washington. Also, one Great-Great Grandchild Averieanne Jones. A close family friend Clarence Carter, as well as many family members and friends.
Katherine Short was a long-time member of Hassidiah Baptist Church and served as a Deaconess for many years before her health declined. As a member of the Hospitality Committee, she served faithfully for the Homecoming Services, Funerals and anytime she was needed. Preparing meals was her specialty for the Pastors of her Church after services.
She believed it took a village to raise a child. With doing so, she helped mold the lives of many people in her community. Whenever you stopped by her house, she would always have hot meals or coffee available to serve you. Sundays brought her great joy as she loved to prepare Sunday dinners for her family with her famous fried chicken. She was most known for her desserts such as her Lemon pound cake and her homemade Apple pie. Before you left her home, she wouldn’t send you home without a plate to go for the road.This queen ruled her family with love and discipline. She loved her flower gardens and immaculate yard. Katherine enjoyed cleaning, shopping, and caring for her children, so much that she often used her gifts to help families in the community. For 10 plus years she worked for the first Kentucky Fried Chicken in Emporia, VA.
Katherine loved the Lord and loved serving others. She would often sing the song “May the Work I’ve Done Speak for Me”. While Psalms 23 was her favorite scripture.
Thank you to the staff of Dinwiddie Rehab Center for her care and comfort.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at 12 Noon at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street Petersburg. Burial will follow at the Hessidah Baptist Church, Jarratt, Virginia.
Public viewing will be held on Tuesday September 14, 2021 from 12 Noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.