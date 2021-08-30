Edith Holloway Proctor, age 84, died on 08/21/2021. She was the daughter of James Woodrow and Pearl Morris Holloway, Jarratt, VA.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Prince Proctor, Colonial Heights, VA and their three children: James Marvin (Carol) Proctor; Judy Lynne Proctor (Ronald) Davis; Jeffrey Neal Proctor. Four grandsons: Ryan James (Cara) Proctor; Evan Thomas Proctor; Collin Anthony Davis; Tanner Reed Davis. She is also survived by one great granddaughter, Bristol Lynn Proctor and a great grandson, Bryson Lane Casey. Edith is also survived by her brother, William P. (Billy) Holloway; her sister-in-law, Barbara P. Holloway and two cousins, Sue H. (Robert)Zimmerman and Richard J. (Mary) Bria.
Edith’s wishes were for her memorial to be limited to immediate family.
She will be buried at Grace Episcopal Church, Purdy, VA at a later date.
Donations in Edith’s name to your local animal shelter would be appreciated.
