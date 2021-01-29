Mr. Clifton “Book” Nicholson Jr. was called home on Thursday January 21, 2021 at the age of 90.
He was born May 18, 1930 to the late Clifton Sr. and Caroline Nicholson. He was the oldest of fourteen children.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Eunice M. Nicholson, who he was married to for 62 years. He also had three siblings who preceded him in death. Ella Celestine Nicholson, Willie James Nicholson and Charlie Nicholson.
He leaves to cherish his memory two loving daughters: Katherine McDowell (George) and Celestine W. Easter. Four grandchildren: Patricia Pearson, Marshall Wyche, Robert Alfonzo Wyche, and Lorraine McDowell. Five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren who he loved dearly. Ten sisters: Rosa Lee Goodwyn, Clarisse Dean, Susie Robinson, Gladys Hayes, Josephine Parker, Linda Brooks, Brenda Brown (Joel), Carolyn Jackson, Elsie Edwards, Janelle Brown, and two sisters-in-law Queen Nicholson and Hazel Turner. All whom he loved dearly. A devoted nephew and niece Morris and Lynette Prince, and a devoted neighbor and friends Charles and Terry Kasper. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish his memory.
Clifton Nicholson Jr. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather. He also was a devoted member of Zion Baptist Church where he served as an usher until his health failed him.
He was the patriarch of the Nicholson family, where he touched so many lives through sharing stories of the family history.
