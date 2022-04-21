Virgie Wilks Reese, daughter of the late Johnnie and Mary Lou Wilks, was born on Thursday, October 13th 1932 in Greensville County, Virginia. On Friday, April 15th 2022, while in the care of Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, Petersburg Virginia, God plucked a beautiful flower to add to his heavenly bouquet.
Survivors include: two her daughters, Marylene Pope (Joe Pope) of South Chesterfield Virginia and Teresa Brown (Lafayette Brown) of Richmond, Virginia, one son, Calvin Reese (friend, Connie Robinson) of Emporia, Virginia; five grandchildren, Tina Reese, Donnell Reese, Michael Summersett, Tia Weaver and Trevin Reese; eleven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary Inc, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Reese will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, April 22, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the Zion Community Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.