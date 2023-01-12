Obit: Dorothy Flowers Wornom, 94, longtime resident of Emporia, died peacefully on January 5, 2023 surrounded by her family at her home at Lakewood West End in Richmond.
Mrs. Wornom was born on March 2, 1928, daughter of the late William Oscar Flowers and Otelia Wachsmann Flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Boyce Carmines Wornom; her daughter Barbara Wornom Adams; son-in-law Samuel Webster Adams, III; and sisters Sarah Flowers Pennington and Elizabeth Flowers Phillips.
She is survived by her sister Jean Flowers Grubbs (John) of Richmond; daughters Debora Wornom Williams of Millwood; Patricia Wornom Gresset (Frédéric) of Charlotte; Lynda Wornom Wright (Ross) of Ashland; grandchildren Ashton Williams (Shelley) of Atlanta; Boyce Adams (Katie) of Henrico; Anne Williams (Matthew Peterson) of Boyce; William Adams (Whitney) of Henrico; Henri Gresset (Joyceline) of Charlotte; Jacques Gresset of San Francisco; Ross Wright, Jr. (Sarah) of Richmond; Elliott Wright of Richmond; Alice Gresset of San Francisco; Owen Wright (Libbie) of Richmond; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Born and reared in Sussex County, Mrs. Wornom attended Mary Washington College and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia (VCU) with a degree in medical technology. A long-time member of Main Street Baptist Church in Emporia, she taught Sunday School for over 50 years and was a member of the Elizabeth Hale Circle. She was a member and former Regent of the Hicksford Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution, a former member of the Riparian Women’s Club in Emporia, and a dedicated volunteer with the Greensville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be held at Main Street Baptist Church in Emporia on Monday, January 16 at 1:00 pm. followed by a reception at the church. Interment will follow at Emporia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Main Street Baptist Church or the Emporia-Greensville Rescue Squad.
The family wishes to thank devoted caregivers Anita Singh, Crystal Wilson, Ella Anulova, Shynetta Campbell and her team at The Father’s House Nursing Agency, and Affinity Care of Virginia.
