Mrs. Mabel Lee Cook Epps, age 96, of Emporia, Virginia, peacefully departed this earthly life on Sunday, December 6, 2020; while in the care of Commonwealth Senior Living Center - Chesterfield, Virginia.
Mabel was born on Saturday, July 26, 1924 in Greensville County, Virginia to the parentage of the late Robert Clayborn Cook and Ida Lucas Cook.
Treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of: four children, June E. Pearson (Eddie) of Henrico County, Virginia, James Bernard Epps (Doretha) and Robert Kenneth Epps, Sr. (Judith) both of Emporia, Virginia and Anita E. Anderson of Chesterfield, Virginia; son-at-heart, Cornell Hines (Shirley) of Emporia, Virginia; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; eight great, great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Cook (Col. US Army Ret.) of Silver Spring, Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Epps of Hampton, Virginia and Arona Cook of San Antonio, Texas; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Epps will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, December 11, 2020. Funeral Services will be private. She will be laid to rest in the Blanks Family Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and Condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
