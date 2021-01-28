Mrs. Doretha Yvonne Pegram Epps, age 73 , of Emporia, Virginia departed this earthly life on Sunday, January 24, 2021; while in the care of John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, Virginia.
Doretha was born on Friday, November 14, 1947 in Emporia, Virginia to the parentage of the late John Henry Pegram and Dorothy Mae Harris Pegram.
Survivors include: her husband, James Bernard Epps of the home; two children, Darrin Gillus (Angela) of Falls Church, Virginia and Dalayna Chandler of Virginia Beach, Virginia; five grandchildren, Quentin Chandler, Jr., Kayla Gillus, Devin Chandler, Cameron Gillus and Caleb Gillus; one great-grandchild, Zion Chandler; two sisters, Mable Shell (Alvin) and Pamela Scott (Anthony) all of Emporia, Virginia; a host of relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Epps will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Funeral Services will be private.
Memories and Condolence may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
