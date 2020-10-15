Johnny C. “J.C.” Ogburn, 76, of Emporia, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was the son of the late Edward Thomas Ogburn and Willie Daniels and was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Ogburn; two brothers, Wibur “Bug” Ogburn and William “Man” Ogburn and two sisters, Virginia Pauline Prince and Ethel Knapp.
Mr. Ogburn is survived by his son, John “Eddie” Ogburn (Brandy); two stepsons, Michael Pair (Bernadette) and Darryl Pair (Amy); three grandsons, Dylan, E. J. and Jackson Ogburn; eight step-grandchildren, Curt Pair, Stephanie Mitchell (Mike), Rachel Pair, Landen Pair, Lizzie Pair, Exia Pair, Brayden Mevins and Sarah Davis; three step-great-grandchildren, Makayla aand Luke Pair and Mckenzie Hamilton; brother, Thomas Ogburn (Judy); three sisters, Betty Romine, Joyce Smith (Harry), and Ella Sims Brumbles and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 13 at Faith Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Greensville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at church one hour prior to the service.
