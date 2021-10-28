Mr. Richard David Hicks, age 66, of Garysburg, North Carolina and a native of Greensville County, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Saturday, October 23, 2021; while in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving and supportive family.
Richard was born on Friday, May 27, 1955 in Greensville County, Virginia to the parentage of the late Benjamin Rook and Betty Mae Hicks. For several years, he was employed with the City of Emporia.
Survivors include: three sons, Richard A. Odom, Ricky A. Odom (Patricia) and Brian McCray all of Emporia, Virginia; six grandchildren, Syriah Hope Odom, Shade Banks, Alasha Odom, Elijah Odom, Joshua Odom and Nicolas Odom; three sisters, Rena Mae Banks, Mary A. Young and Hattie H. Vaughan (Larry) all of Emporia, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Hicks will lie in repose from 2 to 6 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 on the grounds of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Emporia, Virginia, with Pastor Timothy Walker, delivering word of comfort. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
