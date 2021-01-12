Now safe in his arms, I Paige Butts Jones transitioned to be with my Lord and Savior on Thursday January 7, 2021. I was born on June 27, 1950 to the late Fannie Butts Curley and Howard Butts Sr. in Southampton County, Virginia.
At an early age I accepted Christ as my Lord and Savior, and joined the Oak Grove Baptist Church of Emporia, Virginia under the pastorate of the late Rev. W. A. Curley; who in later years became my loving Step-Father. As a life- long member of Oak Grove, I loved being dedicated to the choir and working in various committees. You could find me at any church in the community serving as worship leader using my oratorical gift to lift up the name of Jesus.
I was educated in the Greensville County Public school system and graduated in my beloved E. W. Wyatt High School Class of 1968.
By the grace and favor of God I was employed with the series of companies: Continental, Contel, and GTE that led to what is now known as Verizon. There I was blessed with a multitude of friends whom became family. My employment relocated my family and I to Tappahannock, Virginia and after 38 years of service, I retired in 2008. Although my church membership remained at Oak Grove, I was blessed to have gained many friends and loved ones through my fellowship at First Baptist Church in Tappahannock. I am forever indebted to the many wonderful people who loved on me and my family and followed my children in their extracurricular activities during my time there.
The core of my heart was my family. I am overjoyed to finally be reunited with my mother, my sister Bettye, my grandparents and all my elders that preceded me in death. Although I am leaving behind many cherished family and friends, my legacy will live on through my two beautiful daughters Shelitta Moore (Daryl), Ava Jones, and my darling baby boy Thomas Jones, Jr. My precious granddaughters, Alexxandria & Aasiah Carter, the apples of my eye, my great grandsons: Carson, Camden, and Maliki. If you find yourself missing my smile don’t fret, just look into the eyes of my beloved brothers, Howard Butts (Martha) and Frank Butts (Dorothy); there I will reside forever. Should you find yourself missing my humor, and my laugh don’t dismay, simply look to my sister- in- love, Genelle Todd Smith; there I will remain always. If you find yourself missing my wisdom or needing advice, do not feel alone simply look to my forever sister -in- law Joyce Bonner; there my wisdom and loving heart will rest. If you miss my sass, class, and wit don’t worry, look to my nieces: Linda Wood (Todd), Latarnya Mason, Swannelle Wiggins (Keith), Elaine Holloman, and Zandria Butts. If you miss my strength look towards my nephews: Dwight Butts, Randy Butts (Michelle), and Franklin Butts. And if you miss having a good time with me, start up the fish fry and call all my cousins.
Please don’t cry very long, and don’t remain in sorrow for me; I and my Savior are happy and blessed. Remember, the Lord will not leave you comfortless and take joy in knowing we WILL meet again.
All My Love,
PBJ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.