Mary Helen Goode Allen, began her journey through life on Sunday, May 22, 1955. She was born in Emporia, Virginia to the union of the late Chester and Marie Goode Tillman.
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020; while in the care of River View on the Appomattox Nursing & Rehabilitation, Hopewell, Virginia; Mary peacefully departed this earthly life.
Survivors include: loving husband, Robert Allen; wonderful daughter, Ulanda Atkins; three adorable grandchildren, Larry Goode, Conchetta Robertson (Jeremy) and Marquet Goode; five brilliant great-grandchildren, Ta’Lesia Robertson, EJ Robertson, Ja’ Quarius Robertson, Alajah Robertson and Nevaeh Goode; beloved mother, Marie Tillman (Melvin); caring sisters and brother, Laverne Goode, Vanessa Goode and Leon Goode; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Squire (Ernest), Lorraine Lambert (Napolean), Diane White (Alex), Elvis Allen (Ruth) and Donnell Allen (Hattie); nieces and nephews, Lakisha Lewis (Xavier), Latavia Goode and Larry Goode (Nieque); devoted friends, Sis. Bailey, Bro. Jones, Bro. Peebles, Vanessa and Tina; a host of other relatives and friends.
Know-High Mortuary, handled the arrangements.
Funeral Services were held at 3PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Knox-High North Carolina, with Minister Marvin Bailey delivering words of comfort. She was laid to rest in the Diamond Grove Church Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.