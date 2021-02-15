Jack Douglas Saunders, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife Anna Saunders, his two sons Jack and Christopher, his brother Curtis Saunders, and his sister Kathryn Saunders Landen. In 1964 he graduated from Greensville County High School and entered the U.S. Air Force Academy where he graduated in 1968. Jack retired after 20 years of service from the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1988 to join Hughes Aircraft and then Raytheon Company, retiring in 2005 as Assistant General Manager. In 2005, Jack retired and joined his wife at Lake Gaston where he remained active, involving himself with Lake Gaston Community Center, Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, Board of Standardization for Northampton County, Lake Gaston Association, Lake Gaston Water Safety Council, Timberline Shores Home Owners Association, and Heritage Point Property Owners Association. He always found a way to give back and be helpful to his community. Those who had the opportunity to meet Jack will remember his love of grand storytelling, contagious laughter, and most of all, his strength of character. His personality and charm could brighten your day and bring a smile to your soul. His contributions to the world will stay with us in our hearts and minds. He will be profoundly missed. To our loving husband, father, brother, and friend: We love you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for any donations to be made to the above organizations he supported.
