Connie Merritt Pernell, age 66, of Skippers, VA passed away July 20, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Minnie Merritt; a daughter, Charlene Acree; and a brother, Bobby Lee Merritt. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Melvin Pernell; three children, Lee “Root” Merritt and wife Dana, Becky Reed and husband Jason and Bobby Acree and wife Heather; grandchildren, D. J. Reed (Summer), Tyler Acree, Kobie Acree, Kayla Reed, Alayna Acree, Nick Reed, Journey Acree, Logan Mead, Hayley Mead, Cameron Merritt, Makayla Merritt, Harley Powers and Logan Hux; six great grandchildren; her sister, Mary Merritt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Gasburg Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Connie loved to get cards more than gifts, so in lieu of flowers, consider sending a card to the family or someone who might enjoy receiving one.
Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
