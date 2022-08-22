Julia Lewis Jones, age 74, passed away quietly on August 20 following a chronic illness.
A long time resident of Emporia, Julia served her community in numerous ways and was well known as a Government and History teacher, as well as an assistant principal, in the Brunswick County school system. For many years she served on the Emporia City Council and Industrial Development Corporation and following retirement, she served as a member of the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy. An avid horticulturist, Julia was certified as a Master Gardener and was happiest working in her garden which abounded with hydrangeas, gardenias and her favorite, camelias. Accompanied by her husband Sammy of 42 years, Julia traveled extensively throughout North America and Europe. She loved visiting many of the National Parks, especially Denali, as well as many European countries, returning many times to her beloved Italy. When at home, she was always surrounded by her cherished white poodles.
Julia was well loved by numerous nieces and nephews: Mrs Susan Townsend, Mr. John Jones Jr., Mr. Richard Jones, Mrs Katherine Abernathy, Mr. Walter Jones Jr., Mrs. Wendy Williamson, Mr. Wesley Jones, Mrs. Ann Alexander , Mrs. Sara Abraham, Mr. Thomas Jones, and Ms. Margaret Jones. Her 30 great nieces and nephews knew her affectionately as JuJu.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Wellington Jones, Jr., her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. George Lewis and her brother George Lewis, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at Emporia Cemetery on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Julia be remembered with donations to the Emporia Humane Society or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, www.alzinfo.org.
