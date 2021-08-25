Lavinia Newsome Parrish, 100, passed away on August 24, 2021. She was the daughter of the late J. N. Newsome and Bertha Odell Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jesse H. Parrish, Sr., daughter, Dorothy Parrish Moseley, brother, Robert Newsome, sister, Louise Doyle. She is survived by her son, Jesse H. Parrish Jr. (Patsy) of Emporia, VA., son-in-law, Frank N. Moseley of Emporia, VA., grandchildren, Christine P. Johnson (Michael) of Emporia, VA., Michelle P. Crane (Ed) of Lawrenceville, VA., step-grandchildren, Terri Moseley (David) of Emporia, VA., Heath Clements (Lisa) of Emporia, VA., Jami Clements of Rocky Mount, VA., along with numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Independence United Methodist Church Cemetery on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Shawn Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.