Betty Ann Murphy Grigg, age 94, of Emporia passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
She was born on the 10th of April in 1928 in Atkinson, NC to John Alexander Murphy and Miriam Hall Murphy. Bette was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John “Jack” Murphy. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Irvin Grigg, Sr.; daughter, Patricia Grigg Horne (Meade); son, Charles Irvin Grigg, Jr. (Susan); grandchildren, Charles Jefferson Berkeley Horne (Emily), Murphy Horne Fletcher (Milton), Charles Irvin Grigg, III, and Elizabeth Grigg Brown (Patrick); great-grandchildren, Meade Burwell Berkeley Horne, Charlotte Louise Horne, Harper Ann Brown, Hendry Archibald Jefferson Horne, and Avery Murphy Brown; her brother, William “Billy” Murphy (Barbara) and sister-in-law, Stella Murphy.
Bette graduated from Peace College and Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University, and taught school in Emporia before marrying and starting her family. She later became an educator at Brunswick Academy.
Bette enjoyed her years teaching and reading. She loved hosting and attending gatherings with family and dear friends. Bette cherished her Main Street Baptist George Braswell Church circle. In her later years she delighted in her afternoons spent with her many friends at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Friday, September 23rd at Emporia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Main Street Baptist Church, 440 South Main Street, Emporia, VA 23847 or the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, 212 Weaver Avenue, Emporia, VA 23847.
