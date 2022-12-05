Cecelia H Whitehead, 86, formerly of Lawrenceville, VA passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born Oct 30. 1936 to the late Robie and Dedonia Harris. She was preceded in death by sister Pauline (Polly) Vincent.
Cecelia is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas Whitehead and four sons Mark (Kay) of Ebony, VA; Kurt (Melvin Mann) of Richmond, VA; Paul of Gasburg, VA; and Karl (Amy) of Powhatan, VA; five grandchildren, Casin Whitehead (Emily), Candace Joyner (James), Caleb, Elle, and Mari Whitehead. Three great grandchildren, Rylee and Weston Joyner, and Page Whitehead. She is also survived by devoted sister-in-law, Barbara Clarke of Emporia, VA.
Cecelia was homemaker, who was fun-loving and adventurous. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and traveling. She was a volunteer at the Bloom Center for many years. She had been an active member of the Eastern Star, Brunswick Chapter.
Visitation is private. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 21 at Forest Hill Baptist Church, Skippers, VA. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Forest Hill Perpetual Care Cemetery, care of Mike Ferguson at 5070 Brink Rd, Emporia, VA 23847.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.