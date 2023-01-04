James Charles McArdle (Jimmie), age 87, formerly of Emporia, Virginia, lately of Bluffton, South Carolina passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
He was a 1953 graduate of Greensville County High School in Emporia, Virginia. He attended VPI, University of Richmond and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia, School of Pharmacy in 1958. He was a member of Phi Delta Chi Fraternity.
Upon moving back to Emporia, Virginia, he attended Calvary Baptist Church for many years and later joined Monumental Methodist Church where he was choir director and member of the Men’s Bible study.
During his professional career he was co-owner of Watkins- Wood Drugstore and later became owner of Greensville Drug Company for over 40 years. He had a following of many loyal customers and was very devoted to them. He also belonged to the Rotary Club and Virginia Pharmaceutical Association.
An enthusiastic bicyclist, he was one of the founding members of the Emporia Bicycle Club and helped host the Great Peanut Tour Bicycle ride at Cattail Creek Campground for many years.
One of his greatest joys was music. He was an accomplished vocalist and played the clarinet. He participated in many community and church events as well as providing vocals for many weddings and funerals.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Joseph McArdle and mother, Ruth Willis McArdle Thornburg(William), Brothers Robert F Mc Ardle and Henry Thornburg.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Jeannette Allen McArdle; devoted daughter and son in law, Kimberly M Wickre and Glenn M Wickre; beloved granddaughter R. Farley Wickre and her fiancée, Matthew J. Fecas.
In addition, his siblings Chris Thornburg of Norfolk, Virginia ; Julia Fifield (Rick) of Pinehurst, North Carolina; Janet Linger (Richard) of Bedford, Virginia and Kathy Colvin (Gary) of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.
He leaves many nephews, nieces and their children for whom he had love and appreciation.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Sprenger Healthcare of Bluffton and Crescent Hospice of Bluffton for their support and care.
Funeral Arrangements: Service will be held on Tuesday December 27th,2022 at 2:00 pm at Echols Funeral Home in Emporia, Virginia.
Contributions may be sent to Monumental Methodist Church, Emporia, Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.