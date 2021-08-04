Mr. Morris Nathaniel Hicks, age 76, departed this earthly life on Friday, July 30, 2021; while in the care of Vidant North Hospital, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
Morris was born on Saturday, March 3, 1945 in Greensville County, Virginia to the union of the late Robert Hicks and Carrie Brown Hicks Allen. He was an entrepreneur.
Survivors include: two daughters, Tracy O'Neil (Hershel) of White Plains, Maryland and Stacy Gray of Emporia, Virginia; two grandchildren, Calcy Gray and Stefan O'Neil; siblings, Arthur Hicks (Bertha) of Emporia, Virginia, Matthew Allen (Josephine) of Richmond, Virginia, Bishop Paul Allen (Jackie) of Cary, North Carolina and Loraine Leonard of Kansas City, Missouri; a host of loving relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. of Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Hicks, will lie in repose from Noon to 6PM on Friday, August 6, 2021.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 30 Quarrels Road, Emporia, Virginia, with Pastor Colonious Avent, delivering words of comfort.
Memories and Condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
