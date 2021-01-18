Virlinda Joyner Snyder, 83, of Lorton, Virginia, passed away on January 6, 2021 at George Mason Nursing Home.
She was born on February 22, 1937 in Franklin, VA to Virginia and Sankey Joyner. Virlinda spent her childhood years in Jarratt, VA and was a 1958 graduate of Longwood College. She married Richard Norman Snyder, who passed away in 2007 and is survived by her son, Richard Snyder, and four grandchildren: Dustin, James, Grant and Laura Snyder.
She is also survived by a brother, Bill Joyner, of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Virlinda lived in Northern Virginia after teaching in Germany and Okinawa in the 1960’s.
She began as a teacher and ended up as the Principal everyone loved. She was the giving tree to all she met. Virlinda was an avid reader, traveler, game show devotee and yard sale patron.
One of the highlights of the year was helping to organize the Williams Family reunion in Courtalnd, VA. A Memorial Service will be held when COVID restrictions have been lifted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.