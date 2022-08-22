Doris High Lee, 88, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late, Joseph Malcolm High and Bessie Clary High. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bernard S. Lee, brothers, Warren High, Elton High, Glen High, Atkins High, Lloyd High, Buddy High, sisters, Marie Lumsden, Mesa Ann Phillips, grandson, Christian Lee.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Brenda Daughtrey (Doug) of Emporia, VA son, Larry Lee (Cindy) of Petersburg, VA, brother, Pete High (Edna), grandchildren, Stacey L. Clements of Emporia, VA, Lori Beth Hargrave of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Danielle Reeves of Emporia, VA, great-grandchildren, Layla Clements of Emporia, VA, Jody Allen of Washington DC, Holden Lee of Emporia, VA, Dakota Lee of Emporia, VA, Grayson Hargrave of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Ellasyn Letters of Roanoke Rapids, NC, along with several great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Forest Hill Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rick Ragan officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.wrennclarkehagan.com
