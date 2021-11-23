Robyn Lynn Bunch Jones entered the gates of heaven on November 10, 2021, at her home in Bracey, Virginia. Robyn had bravely battled breast cancer since 2016.
Robyn was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on April 12th, 1962 to James and Myrtle Bunch. She lived in Chesapeake, Virginia and graduated from Western Branch High School in 1980. On May 3, 1986 she married the love of her life, Michael Roy Jones, whom she met through work at Citizens Trust Bank. In the fall of 1987 Robyn and her husband moved to Richmond, Virginia so that he could attend Union Theological Seminary. Summer of 1990 brought a flurry of excitement with seminary graduation, the birth of their eldest child, Lauren Elizabeth, and a move to Oil City, Pennsylvania. There, Michael served as an Associate Pastor of Second Presbyterian Church and Robyn was a busy new mom and realtor.
In November of 1993 Robyn gave birth to her daughter, Katelyn Michael. In January of 1996 the family moved to California, Maryland to serve at Patuxent Presbyterian Church until 2019. Here, Robyn was an instrumental member and served in every available capacity at one point or another, including coordinating Vacation Bible Schools, teaching Sunday School and Preschool at Honey MacCallum Christian Preschool, and putting on church dinners for 300 people. Their family was completed with the exciting addition of Caleb Alexander in 1999.
In 2019 Robyn and Michael moved to live on Lake Gaston, a lifelong dream of Robyn's. Robyn was an extremely talented woman that knew her way around a circular saw as well as a sewing machine, painting house walls or painting canvas. She was a devoted mother, caring friend and loving wife. Most of all, she was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ and confident her death would lead to a joyous reunion with her Savior.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her parents,and sisters Beverly Flynn (David) and Candi Bunch, brother Clifton Bunch (Mindy), her children, and two grandchildren, Elijah Petett and Riley Cross, and sons in-laws Derrick Petett and Nathaniel Cross.
Memorial considerations can be sent to Aberdour Presbyterian Church at 702 Allen Rd. Jarratt, Virginia 23867 or First Presbyterian Church of Emporia at 210 S Main Street, as well as Samaritan’s Purse at P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
The memorial service was led by Rev. Robert F. Hinman at First Presbyterian Church-Emporia on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, with a reception following. Internment was private.
Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Jones family.
