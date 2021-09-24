Roy Octavius Williams, Sr. was born in Greensville County, Virginia on Friday, October 19, 1951. He was the 9th of 11 children born to James C. Williams and Bernice L. Williams.
Roy quietly slipped away to spend eternity with the Lord, while in the serenity of his home. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Juliette, he was predeceased by one sister and four brothers.
Survivors include: three sons, Terrance of Jarratt, Virginia, Demarcus (Shameka) of Freeman, Virginia and Roy, Jr. (Krystal) of Chester, Virginia; sixteen grandchildren, Teron, India, Yamani, Tori, Demarcus, Jr., Alanni, Chris, Cahlia, Camryn, Cahdeem, BJ, Tesean, Royce, Morgan, Jaylynn and Jayda; three sisters, Deloris M. Waller of Emporia, Virginia, Bernell W. Jones of Quinton, Virginia and Darryl L. McGowan of Emporia, Virginia; two brothers, Arthur (Rose) and Ferlanda both of Richmond, Virginia; six sisters-in-law, Gloria Williams, Mary Williams, Cynthia Williams, Christine Williams, Patricia Powell (Alvin) and Linda W. Copeland (Leon); seven brothers-in-law, Herbert Williams (Marsha), Thomas Dugger, Milton Williams, Jr., Carlton Williams, Cornell Williams, James C. Williams and Roger Williams (Jackie); three aunts; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc has been entrusted with the arrangements, where a memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the Chapel.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
