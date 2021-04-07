Mabel Lewis Gillam, 89, of Jarratt, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James and son, David.
Mrs. Gillam is survived by two sons, Wayne (Connie) and Curtis (Susan) and three daughters, Dianne, Judy (Lynwood) and Martha (Jim); one granddaughter; three grandsons; six great-grandchildren and two sisters, Frances Leonard and Nancy Castellow.
The funeral service, led by Pastor Shaun Smith, was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 9 at High Hills Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Wayne Gillam, Curtis Gillam, Lynwood Matthews, Steven Gillam, Matthew Gillam, John Matthews and Peter Glanville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
